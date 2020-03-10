Liverpool have reportedly been dealt the major blow of losing goalkeeper Alisson for Monday’s Merseyside Derby match against Everton.

The Reds could, provided results for Manchester City go the right way, clinch the Premier League title when they travel to Goodison Park next week, but it looks like they now face the tough task of having to do that without their trusted number one Alisson between the sticks.

This is according to the Evening Standard’s David Lynch, who has tweeted about the Brazilian shot-stopper being ruled out of the game against Everton…

Alisson Becker ruled out of the Merseyside derby on Monday. — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) March 10, 2020

Liverpool are lucky in that they have the reliable Adrian as a backup option, with the Spaniard filling in well for Alisson when he was out at the start of this campaign.

Still, they’d no doubt rather have all their best players available following a recent blip that saw them lose to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last 16 tie in the Champions League, as well as exiting the FA Cup at the hands of Chelsea and seeing their long unbeaten run in the Premier League end with defeat at Watford.