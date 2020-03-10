Andrew Robertson warns Liverpool about the mistake they must not repeat against Atletico Madrid

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has warned the Reds about the mistake they cannot afford to repeat against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

The Reds host Atletico at Anfield on Wednesday night and will be looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit after a poor first leg performance in Spain a few weeks ago.

It’s clear Liverpool will need to improve a great deal in this game, with Robertson warning that they have to create chances after failing to even muster a single shot on target in the away leg.

“We didn’t have a shot on target in the first game, and if we repeat that, we’ll go out. So we have to create, and we have to be clinical,” the Scotland international said, as quoted by the Mirror’s David Maddock in the tweet below…

Andy Robertson says the task for #LFC is simple against Atletico in the CL: Create chances. Lots of them. "We didn't have a shot on target in the first game, and if we repeat that, we'll go out. So we have to create, and we have to be clinical." — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) March 10, 2020

Liverpool fans can perhaps feel some confidence of a comeback given that just last season they lost 3-0 away to Barcelona in the semi-finals of this competition before producing an incredible comeback to win the second leg 4-0.

That sent them through to the final, which they ended up winning 2-0 against Premier League rivals Tottenham.

LFC will now hope they can once again come from behind, though it might be a bit trickier against a more cautious and defensive-minded Atletico side.