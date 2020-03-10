Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane reportedly ‘deeply dislike’ each other, according to beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys.

The former Sky Sports man, writing in his personal blog, predicts tough times ahead for Liverpool despite them closing in on their first league title in 30 years.

The Reds are undoubtedly one of the finest teams in Europe at the moment after also winning the Champions League last season, and they look to have it in them to enjoy plenty more success.

However, a title victory this season could mean Salah or Mane try to move on to clubs like Real Madrid or Barcelona, according to Keys, as he thinks both are eager to get away from each other.

Keys also thinks that after winning both the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool, both players might well think they’ve achieved all they can at Anfield.

He wrote: “Don’t believe what they tell you about Mane and Salah not having much time for each other. It’s worse than that. They deeply dislike each other.

“Both would be a whole lot happier playing in a team without the other. So – how does that happen? Do Liverpool sell one and keep the other? In an ideal world – yes. But I’ve got a feeling both could be on their way out. Here’s why…..

“I fancy that Barca will test Liverpool’s resolve to hang onto Mane. Never mind all the contractural (sic) clauses that were written into the Coutinho deal – if Mane has his head turned by the prospect of playing in the Camp Nou – he’s off. A football career is short – and the chances to play for the big two don’t come round too often. And what else could he achieve at Liverpool?

“Salah will be thinking the same if Real come calling. I think the smart money has to be on a move to The Bernabeau (sic).”

Salah and Mane notably had a row during LFC’s win at Burnley earlier this season, but Keys’ claims here suggest their relationship remains damaged.

This doesn’t necessarily have to be a problem for Liverpool, however, with there often being high-profile cases of team-mates at successful clubs who didn’t get on, most notably Teddy Sheringham and Andrew Cole at Manchester United, as has been widely reported by the Mirror and others.