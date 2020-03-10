There are few players who have broken through as much as Jude Bellingham has at Birmingham this season.

He’s gone from being a prized youth product to playing in virtually every game, and it seems clear that his future lies somewhere else this Summer.

It will be a shame for Birmingham to lose a player of his quality, but they should also do very well in a financial sense when it comes to this deal.

A report from The Daily Star has looked at potential destinations with teams like Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Chelsea all being mentioned.

A move to Germany would be interesting when you consider how good Dortmund are at developing youngsters, but it seems like Man United are interested too and they’ve made a big effort to persuade him to sign.

The report says that Sir Alex Ferguson met Bellingham’s parents at United’s training ground this week in an effort to convince them to sign there, so that shows just how much the club rate him.

They also point out that Sir Alex has persuaded players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney to join in the past so he’s clearly good at talking to youngsters.

We still don’t know where the midfielder will end up, but it sounds like Birmingham fans should appreciate him now before he’s gone.