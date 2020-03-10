Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell Jesse Lingard this summer as he’s lost the faith of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

This is according to a report from Goal, who add that Lingard recently hiring Mino Raiola as his agent makes a summer transfer window exit even more likely.

Goal add that United are also anticipating the potential departure of Paul Pogba, and have Jadon Sancho, James Maddison and Jack Grealish lined up as transfer targets to replace these players, with an attempt to sign one of those three seemingly the most likely.

United fans probably won’t be surprised to see it seems Lingard’s days at Old Trafford are numbered after a significant dip in form in recent times.

The England international initially looked a bright prospect when he came through the club’s academy, but it seems clear now that he’s not good enough for such a big club.

Lingard has not made enough of a contribution to Solskjaer’s side for some time now, and a club of United’s size are unlikely to carry a player for this long if he’s not making the desired impact.