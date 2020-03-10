Man Utd defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has revealed that he’s working extra hard in training to continue to improve his game.

The 22-year-old was a big-money summer signing for the Red Devils, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to build a strong squad with a long-term future in mind.

There is little doubt that Wan-Bissaka forms an important part of that vision moving forward, and so his good form this season will no doubt delight the Man Utd boss and the hierarchy.

It hasn’t come without sacrifices though, as the right-back has revealed that he’s been putting in extra shifts in training to continue to develop his game and ensure that he’s capable of being a crucial figure in the United line-up.

“I think that process has been going in the right direction,” he told United Review, as quoted by the Sun. “I’ve had help from the team and the coaches, showing me the way forward.

“I stay out after training to do extra sessions so that I keep improving all the time and I’m ready to play at my highest level every week.”

The former Crystal Palace ace has made 34 appearances so far this season, and has contributed to Man Utd having the fourth best defensive record in the Premier League.

With just two assists in those outings though, perhaps his attacking play is a particular area in which he can still get better, and if he’s committed enough to do extra training sessions to work on certain aspects of his game, then perhaps that sets him up to be influential in that area of the pitch before long too.

It’s a trait that Solskjaer will no doubt love to see and something he wants from all his players as Man Utd look to improve across the board moving forward to become a force that competes for major trophies again.

They’re trying to do so with a relatively young squad, and so Wan-Bissaka’s approach and attitude will undoubtedly delight his boss and the club’s supporters.