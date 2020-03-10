Players have moved between Real Madrid and Wolves before, Jesus Vallejo proved to be the most recent example, but this would be on a whole new level.

Wolves are probably stuck between the great and the poor teams in the Premier League and clearly have ambitions to keep improving and consistently challenge for Europe, so a megastar signing could boost those chances.

It’s starting to look like James Rodriguez doesn’t fit into Real Madrid’s system and this Summer could be the perfect chance for him to move on.

The Daily Mail have reported that Wolves are hoping to use the influence of super agent Jorge Mendes to target the Colombian in a £71m move in the Summer.

Rodriguez has suffered a lot of injuries over the years which could also be a reason why he’s never managed to establish himself in Spain, while a loan move to Bayern Munich didn’t go brilliantly either.

He’s only played seven times in La Liga this season and does look like he’s surplus to requirements, but this would be a huge signing for Wolves if they pull it off.

They’ve signed players like Joao Moutinho and Rui Patricio in the past who were big names, but James could push them to that next level if he does move.