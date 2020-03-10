Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was still keen for improvement and for his players to keep their feet on the ground after the 2-0 win over Manchester City at the weekend.

The Red Devils earned a morale-boosting victory thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay, with Solskjaer’s side in fine form at the moment after a difficult first half of the season.

Still, the United manager is not getting carried away and urged the same from his players in the dressing room after the game, according to the Metro.

Solskjaer had some criticisms of how his side played against City, with the Metro claiming the Norwegian wasn’t too happy with how deep his side sat at points.

On top of that, the Metro claim Solskjaer referenced the 1-1 draw with Liverpool earlier in the season, and warned that against City they could have suffered a similar fate due to not putting their chances away.

MUFC fans will be pleased to see this attitude from Solskjaer, who really has turned things around at the club after such a down-turn in form following an initially promising start when he took over as interim manager.

Despite his struggles, the former Molde boss has improved a number of players in this squad and United look to have made the right choice by being patient with him.