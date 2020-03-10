Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has held a Q&A session and has revealed his belief that Antoine Griezmann leaving Barcelona is a possibility.

The 28-year-old joined the Catalan giants from Atletico Madrid last summer, but he has struggled to hit top form at the Nou Camp so far this season.

In 37 appearances across all competitions, he has scored 14 goals and provided four assists, and given the level expectation and demand on the players at Barcelona, those are arguably pretty underwhelming numbers for such an important and talented player.

Speaking in his Q&A as seen in the video below, Balague was asked if he thought Barcelona may want to get rid of Griezmann this summer, and the Spanish football expert suggested that given that the reigning La Liga champions want to bring back Neymar, they certainly could see Griezmann as a sacrifice to raise the necessary transfer funds.

Further, he suggested that the French international himself could be open to the idea of an exit too as he has struggled to fit into the style at Barcelona this season, as he wants to be more involved in the play rather than adopting a specific role in the final third.

It remains to be seen if it is a serious possibility this summer to see the French international move on, as perhaps based on Balague’s comments below, it will hinge on whether or not Barcelona are able prise Neymar away from Paris Saint-Germain.

That seems like a sensible decision from Barca at this point, as while Griezmann has struggled this season, Philippe Coutinho didn’t fare much better last year after his big-money move to the Catalan giants.

Coupled with Ousmane Dembele’s ongoing injury troubles and Luis Suarez turning 34 next year, perhaps going with what they know already in Neymar given his successful previous stint at the club would be the safest route to go down.

According to Balague, that could involve Griezmann being axed and the money going towards the Brazilian superstar…