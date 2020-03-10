The 1-0 loss at home for Spurs against RB Leipzig means they are right up against it tonight, so it’s time for Jose Mourinho to prove his worth and inspire a big performance from his team.

That could be tough when you consider that the German side are formidable at home and tend to score a lot of goals, so Spurs might need to hit back with a few of their own.

The Spurs line up has been announced, and it does look like they may be going with three centre backs for this one:

It should help them control the game from the back and possibly deal with the threat of Timo Werner, but it could also hinder them when it comes to attacking, so it does suggest that he’s hoping to keep it tight and sneak a result rather than going toe-to-toe.

One player who you might expect to start tonight is Davinson Sanchez, but there’s no sign of him in the line up. There’s no official confirmation yet that he’s injured, so it’s prompted a lot of response from some fans:

Where is Davinson? — GLC Fan Account (@dhruvthfc__) March 10, 2020

Waiiiiit no davinson??????? — ? (@THFCgod) March 10, 2020

Where is Sanchez — Vertonghen’s Son (@Sontonghenv2) March 10, 2020

Sanchez dropped? — Tøm (@NdombeleStats) March 10, 2020

It does look like Spurs are up against it, but they have a very recent memory of coming back from a 1-0 home defeat to make it through, so the fans will be hoping for a repeat of that tonight.