Timo Werner casts doubt over Liverpool transfer and takes swipe at Manchester United

Timo Werner has seemingly played down the prospect of leaving RB Leipzig for Liverpool or any other club in this summer’s transfer window.

The in-form Germany international is enjoying a superb season and looks ready to make the step up to play for a genuine European giant, but it seems the player himself isn’t so sure about such a move.

Speaking ahead of Leipzig’s Champions League last 16 second leg tie with Tottenham, Werner told Sky Sports that he doesn’t necessarily see a reason to leave his current club, suggesting he might not be as happy due to likely playing less at a team like Liverpool or Manchester City.

The 24-year-old also took a swipe at Manchester United, suggesting he isn’t so keen to join a team that is essentially a faded force – one who used to win titles but is no longer competitive at the very highest level.

“At this time in professional soccer there are two different variations,” he said. “The first is to be part of a team like Liverpool or Manchester City. They have a good working team. The teams have also great coaches.

“But this is the question: do you want to go to that kind of team, because the situation is already that hard for each member and you want to be a part of it? That’s one point you have to look at.

“The other side are teams which need some big changes, because they just won a few big titles, but they are not able to compete on the highest level anymore. For me Manchester United is one of these teams.

“So at this point of my career I’m asking myself: do I want to be part of a new team, to build up something new, or do I want to stay at my team and make something great?”

Liverpool fans will surely be hoping Werner can be persuaded to move to Anfield at some point in the near future, but will also likely be amused by his dismissal of their rivals Man Utd.