Video: Barcelona, Liverpool target Ferran Torres produces brilliant finish in Valencia thriller

Amid speculation linking him with Barcelona and Liverpool, Valencia ace Ferran Torres showed what the fuss is about on Tuesday night against Atalanta.

In an absolute thriller at an empty Mestalla in their Champions League clash, the two sides played out a highly entertaining encounter with six goals in 70 minutes.

While it looks as though Valencia will be crashing out of the competition, Torres ensured that he showed his class before they depart.

As seen in the video below, the 20-year-old latched onto a pass through the middle and broke free before keeping his composure and lobbing the goalkeeper from outside the box.

It was a wonderful finish from the classy star, and with the Mirror noting that both Liverpool and Barcelona are said to hold an interest in him, they’ll no doubt be alerted by this piece of quality play…

Video courtesy of RMC Sport.