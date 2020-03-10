Video: Ilicic strikes early for Atalanta to dampen prospect of Valencia comeback

With the Champions League becoming frightfully dull with the same few teams making it to the knockout stages every year, it looks like it’s Atalanta’s turn to be the breath of fresh air.

They destroyed Valencia last week 4-1 and that away goal was the only slight hope that the Spanish side had, but it’s quickly been cancelled out tonight.

Josip Ilicic has had an extraordinary season so far and struck first from the penalty spot to probably kill the tie:

This means Valencia now need to score four times tonight, and they don’t have their fans in the ground to give them a boost either.

It does sound like plenty of fans have gone outside the ground anyway to show support which makes the game being played behind closed doors pretty pointless too.