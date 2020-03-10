Video: Marcel Sabitzer strike beats Lloris to give RB Leipzig crucial cushion vs Spurs

RB Leipzig broke the deadlock on Tuesday night to open up a 2-0 aggregate lead over Tottenham in their Champions League round-of-16 tie.

Timo Werner’s goal in the first leg had already put the Bundesliga outfit in pole position to advance to the next round, but Spurs were still alive in Germany.

However, it didn’t take long for the hosts to take the lead, and they did so through Marcel Sabitzer who struck from outside the box to find the opening goal.

As seen in the video below though, question marks could perhaps be raised over Hugo Lloris, as after getting his hand to the effort, he couldn’t quite keep it out and the French international will arguably be disappointed that he didn’t do better.

It remains to be seen how damaging of a setback that is for Tottenham in their bid to make it through to the quarter-finals, but it certainly isn’t an ideal start as Jose Mourinho and his men would have wanted to pile the pressure on their rivals early on…

