Video: Spurs fans will love this as Japhet Tanganga FLATTENS Arsenal target Upamecano

Realistically it’s a hollow success if the highlight of your night is seeing a player flatten someone else, but there are very few silver linings for Spurs after their Champions League exit tonight.

Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano could be an Arsenal player next year, with The Metro recently making that link but it’s been talked about for a few months now.

The defender thought he had a sniff of goal against Spurs tonight, but Japhet Tanganga came from nowhere to absolutely flatten him:

It just gets better the more you watch it, it’s a properly vicious hit that sends him flying and you can see it takes him a few seconds to figure out what happened.