Video: Spurs punished as transfer target Forsberg caps a miserable night for Jose Mourinho’s side

While many Spurs fans may not have expected their team to go through tonight, they surely expected more fight than this.

The game was effectively over at half time with RB Leipzig leading 3-0 on aggregate, but there really is no doubt that the Germans are headed through.

The Sun recently reported that Emil Forsberg was a Summer target for Jose Mourinho after he impressed in the first leg, and he’s just ensured that he made a good impression in the second leg too:

Footage courtesy of RMC Sport

You can see that Spurs are pushing to try and get back into the game, and there are some very tired legs in that defensive effort.

Despite that, the Swede shows his class to tuck it away and has ensured there’s no doubt over who will go through.