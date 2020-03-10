Video: Three goals needed for Spurs as Sabitzer strike makes it 2-0 to Leipzig

It looked like a game where Spurs needed to keep things tight and try to nick the first goal, but this is almost the opposite of what Jose Mourinho would’ve had planned.

While many fans might have expected Timo Werner to be the man to cause the damage tonight, it’s actually been Marcel Sabitzer who’s scored both goals:

The goal is a nightmare from Spurs’ point of view, Aurier can’t deal with a simple diagonal ball and then static defending in the box just makes it worse.

You can maybe point a finger at the keeper too, but it’s hard to see Tottenham having any chance after this.