Atletico Madrid are reportedly monitoring Alexandre Lacazette as it’s suggested that Arsenal could be tempted to green light an exit.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish giants have identified the Gunners ace as a potential reinforcement in attack next season, and so it remains to be seen if they launch an offer this summer.

It comes as Lacazette has struggled to find his best form this season, as the 28-year-old has managed just nine goals in 26 appearances while also contributing three assists.

In recent weeks, particularly in the Premier League, he has struggled for playing time, and so that in turn has also raised question marks over his future in north London.

It’s added by the Sun that amid contract concerns with Arsenal struggling to secure Champions League football again this year, Lacazette may not be open to discussing new terms with his current deal set to expire in 2022.

Should the situation rumble on and if the Frenchman is unhappy with the lack of involvement in Europe’s premier competition, that could see contract talks stall and further questions asked about his long-term future with Arsenal.

That in turn has led to the suggestion from the report above that Mikel Arteta could be tempted to cash in on the striker, and that fee would certainly help in trying to stamp his mark on the squad this summer and improving it to ensure that they compete next season.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but doubts are seemingly emerging over Lacazette’s future at Arsenal and based on the report above from Mundo Deportivo, Atleti are poised to make their move in the summer.

It could all yet hinge on Arsenal’s push for Champions League qualification though, as that will certainly go a long way in keeping all parties concerned happy.