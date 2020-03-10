Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly axed Ainsley Maitland-Niles from his plans in recent weeks due to his lax attitude.

The 22-year-old has made 24 appearances across all competitions so far this season, chipping in with one goal and two assists as well.

His versatility has been a useful tool for the Gunners in recent years, as he has often played on either flank in a full-back role.

However, Maitland-Niles hasn’t been included in the Arsenal matchday squad for the last four consecutive Premier League games, and given the injury troubles with the likes of Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac sidelined, Arteta could surely do with him in the side to fill the void.

Instead, he has been forced to field Sokratis at right-back, while Bukayo Saka has done well at left-back having had to make adjustments to play the role.

As reported by the Mirror though, via the Athletic, the Arsenal ace is said to have been axed by the Gunners boss as it’s claimed he has been late for training on several occasions this season and that is evidently something that the Spaniard won’t stand for.

There has been no confirmation of that from Arteta or otherwise and so it’s based on the report above, but if accurate, then it would suggest that Maitland-Niles only has himself to blame for his recent absence and has work to do in order to force his way back into the picture.