Manchester United are reportedly leading the chase for the transfer of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The Red Devils could perhaps do with strengthening in midfield this summer, despite the improved form of the likes of Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay this season.

Zakaria looks a big prospect and Gladbach are determined to keep hold of him despite interest from Man Utd, according to Sky Germany, as translated by the Daily Star.

It remains to be seen if United can take advantage of being front-runners in this potential transfer deal and bring in a top young talent who could be a superb long-term addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

One imagines MUFC will need to make some changes this summer as Paul Pogba’s long-term future at Old Trafford looks in real doubt.

The France international has recently been linked strongly with an exit from United by the print edition of Tuttosport, as cited by Calciomercato.

United have also lost the likes of Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini in recent times, so Zakaria makes sense as one of their targets.