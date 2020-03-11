According to the Express via Radio 1 de Marzo journalist Luis Enrique Perez, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is interested in signing Newcastle ace Miguel Almiron.
Almiron joined Newcastle last January for a then club-record fee of £20m, as per BBC Sport. After a difficult start, the Paraguayan star is beginning to impress for the Magpies.
The fact that Mesut Ozil won’t be leaving the Gunners this summer appears to have no bearing on this potential deal.
Almiron only scored his first goal for Newcastle back in December. The 26-year-old has six goals and one assist across 33 appearances in all competitions this season.
Almiron’s only managed two goals and one assist in his 38 career appearances in the Premier League to date.
Should Arsenal be targeting an attacking player whose perhaps had more success than the former MLS star?
The Express claim that Serie A giants Inter Milan are also interested in Almiron.
Almiron has predominantly been used a right winger this season, however Steve Bruce has had some success with the ace as a second striker more recently.