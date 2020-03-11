It’s hard to tell if it’s bad planning or just terrible luck, but it feels like Arsenal are always in danger of losing their most promising players for a reduced price due to a contract situation.

It happened in the past with Alexis Sanchez and Robin van Persie, while it may also happen with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang in the Summer.

Bukayo Saka may not fall into that same category, but he’s an exciting youngster who has a big future and Arsenal need to make sure they tie him down. That’s not been easy so far, but The Daily Mail have reported some possible good news.

They say that Arsenal are prepared to offer him a big pay rise – from £3k per week up to £35k per week to entice him to stay. They also say that Man United are interested in him, so it would be tough for the club to lose yet another player to the Old Trafford side.

If he does stay then it will be interesting to see what the future holds in terms of his position in the team. He’s been filling in at left back and his attacking threat has added a new dimension to the team, but he looks like a winger playing out of position rather than a natural.

It’s clear that Mikel Arteta values him when you consider how much game time he’s been getting, so the fans will be hoping he agrees to a new deal and continues to develop and impress.