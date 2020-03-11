Despite their clash against Manchester City being postponed, Arsenal’s trip to Brighton this weekend still looks set to ahead as scheduled, according to Goal.

The Gunners’ trip to the Etihad Stadium was postponed following coronavirus concerns, after some of the club’s players had an interaction with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who stated on Tuesday that he had contracted the illness.

As per the same report, Arsenal have not confirmed which players came in close contact with the Greek club’s owner, but they do state that Mikel Arteta has not been placed in self-isolation.

Some members of the team have been placed into this position, with all members of the squad being granted the day off on Wednesday. Arsenal have not released information or names on such players.

Despite concerns and the City fixture being rearranged, Arsenal are still set to travel down to Brighton for their game this weekend. Those who have not been affected will train as usual on Thursday, with the others joining up in London on the Friday.

The entire squad will travel down together on Friday afternoon, spending the night in the same hotel.

Whilst worries surrounding the virus continue to heighten, it appears that the Premier League is keen to push forward with fixtures. No official statements have been made regards to playing behind closed doors as of yet, meaning the weekend games are good to go ahead as usual.