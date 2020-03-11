Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s acrobatic effort against Olympiacos has been awarded Arsenal’s goal of the month for February, as per the club’s official site.

The Gabonese forward’s strike received 22% of votes from fans, earning him top spot over Mesut Ozil (v Newcastle) and Danielle van de Donk (v Manchester City).

Aubameyang’s goal was no doubt a thing of beauty, with the striker leaping high in the air to meet a deflected cross, to scissor-kick the ball into the back of the net. At the time, the strike looked destined to send Arsenal through to the Round of 16 in the Europa League.

In the first half of extra-time against the Greek side, Aubameyang’s effort was celebrated like a winner, before Olympiacos snatched one with virtually the last kick of the game. The result consequently saw the Gunners crash out of the competition, and taste European disappointment for the second season running.

Despite this, the club captain will at least have some sort of positive memory about the game. This is Aubameyang’s fourth individual award since arriving in North London, having also won the Premier League Golden Boot and Player of the Month (twice).

The 30-year-old continues to stand-out in this Arsenal side and his importance is no doubt felt by all those involved with the club. With twenty goals to his name this campaign, the forward will be looking to add to his tally with the remaining games left this season, with the hopes of racking up another trophy for his individual collection.