Aymeric Laporte has been praising Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, labelling the Spaniard a ‘great coach’ and one of the best people he has met in his time in Manchester.

The two spent just under two years together during their time at Manchester City, winning two Premier League titles along the way. Arteta left the Sky Blues to become the head-coach of Arsenal back in December, leaving his old club on good terms.

With eight wins from his opening sixteen games, it’s been a relatively positive start from the Gunners boss, with his side slowly adapting towards his envisioned philosophy.

Laporte has recently been full of praise for Arteta, and believes he will be a big success as a manager. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Frenchman said: “I think he’s a great manager and he will make great things in his coaching career.”

Arteta served as City’s assistant manager, where he established strong personal relationships with the players. Laporte has recognised this quality in the 37-year-old, further stating: “Mikel is a great coach and, for me, he has been one of the best people I have met in Manchester. He tries to help players all the time, he had a really good relationship with everyone and with me especially.”

Arsenal fans will be excited to hear such praise, as many of their under-performing players have been in-need of an inspiring figure over the past few years. Arteta looks like he has injected a bit of life back into the Emirates, with his project only just getting started.