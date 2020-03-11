It must be soul-crushing for Arda Turan when he sees that Barcelona had no forward options and had to scramble to secure Martin Braithwaite in an emergency transfer last month, but it shows that the Turk is nowhere near the Spanish club’s plans.

AS reported on an interview with the player, and it turns out that he’s technically still a Barcelona player after a loan spell in Turkey ended.

He talks about how he is still a Barca player, but the way he talks about his plans for next season show he knows he won’t be getting a look in at the Nou Camp.

He states that he will play for a foreign team but not in Turkey – unless Galatasaray get in touch – then it seems he would be willing to go back to where his career started.

It’s not clear exactly why he’s not even had a sniff at Barca this season, he talks about how he wanted to continue there and they are crying out for some help in the forward areas, but he’s also had some issues and poor form with his loan spell at Basaksehir.

The BBC also reported that he had been given a suspended prison sentence for firing a gun in a hospital, so it’s possible that Barca just see him as having too many character issues to deserve another chance.

The whole interview does sound like a desperate attempt to convince Galatasaray to take another chance on him, but it certainly sounds like he won’t be playing for Barca again.