Hannover 96 defender Timo Hubers has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus as the outbreak of the illness continues to spread across Europe.

The Bundesliga second division ace has become the first footballer in Germany to contract coronavirus, which threatens to majorly derail the football season.

A number of games have been played behind closed doors, while Serie A have taken the decision to suspend the league season due to the seriousness of the pandemic in Italy.

Hubers is now said to be being kept in self isolation after being tested following being at an event where someone else had coronavirus.

He has now not been in contact with his team-mates since then, so Hannover will be hoping this doesn’t spread throughout their squad.

It’s worth noting today that both Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest have reported a clean bill of health despite their owner announcing he has coronavirus.

The illness is not thought to be life-threatening for most people but can be more dangerous towards the elderly and to people with other pre-existing health conditions, much like regular flu.