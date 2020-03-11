Danny Drinkwater’s loan deal at Aston Villa could be cut short after headbutting teammate Jota in training, according to the Daily Mail.

The Englishman has only been at the club since January, but his time already looks to be over, following this violent altercation.

As per the same source, Drinkwater got caught up in an ‘angry exchange’ with the Spaniard on Tuesday, leading onto the Englishman throwing a headbutt. The situation has led club officials to be considering cutting the player’s loan deal short, with initial talks taking place on the day.

Despite no official announcement from Villa or Chelsea as of yet, the player is expected to pay a heavy fine for his actions.

It’s clearly been a frustrating period for Drinkwater, having only featured four times for his new club since arriving on loan. The midfielder has struggled to find full-fitness, a factor that is becoming a prominent shadow over his career.

Having only played thirteen times in the Premier League since 2018 prior to arriving at Villa, this loan move was supposed to help boost the 30-year-old’s confidence. It’s fair to say that this hasn’t gone to plan.

This recent altercation has not aided the situation and the midfielder could very well be sent packing back to Chelsea.

On the back of four consecutive league defeats, this is the last thing that Dean Smith will have wanted to see from his squad. They face a tough task to survive this season, with such distractions next exactly helping their cause.