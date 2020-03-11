Cheltenham Festival Day Two, with the first race at 13:30.

If you want to watch the Day Two at the Cheltenham Festival, here’s all you need to know:

Here’s How to Watch Cheltenham Live Stream

What Time does the Cheltenham Festival Day Two begin?

The first Cheltenham race on Day Twobegins on Wednesday 11th March at 13:30:

13:30 Ballymore Novices

14:10 RSA Chase

14:50 Coral Cup

15:30 Champion Chase

16:10 Cross Country Chase

16:50 Boodles Handicap Hurdle

17:30 Champion Bumper

Where is the Cheltenham Festival?

The Cheltenham Festival takes place at Prestbury Park, Cheltenham, England.

Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival could well be one for the punters despite Alitors absence. Envoi Allen, Tiger Roll and Appreciate It have all been heavily backed for their respective races. The treble is available at around 7/1, if that cops, and there’s a huge chance it will, then it’ll cost the bookies an absolute fortune, get in.

Ladies Day gets underway with the Ballymore Novices Hurdle and the unbeaten Envoi Allen heads the betting at 4/6.

The Gordon Elliot trained six year old is one of the bankers of the festival, though Sporting John, available at 7/2, will provide some competition having impressed at Ascot last time out.

The RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase features a strong lineup in this year’s renewal. Champ (3/1) is looking to get back to winning ways following his fall last time out, Minella Indo (3/1) was a 50/1 winner at the festival last year winning the Albert Bartlett and Copperhead (4/1) won’t go down without a fight, he’s a battler.

Nicky Henderson was victorious in the Coral Cup Handicap last year and he’s got the current market leader Dame De Compagnie at 6/1, but this is a wide open race with plenty of value to be had.

Alfa Mix brings forms and potential and is available at 8/1, with last year’s 5th place Canardier available at the same price.

The improving Protektorat could be one to watch and is available at 14/1.

The feature race of the day, which of course won’t include the great Altior, sees Defi Du Seuil (6/5)take on Chacun Pour Soi (11/8). The latter got the better of the former at Punchestown last year but has zero experience on the Cheltenham track, whilst Defi is a multiple course winner. The forecast could be a good bet here.

Tiger Roll will be looking to win the Cross Country Chase for a third year on the bounce and his 5th Festival win.

At 10/11 he’ll take plenty of beating should he replicate last year’s display. Might Bite is a surprise entry in the race and he could pose a threat. So too could Easyland who was a winner at the track back in December.

The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle is wide open with the JP McManus owner Aramax heading the betting at 6/1. Tronador is unexposed and available at 7/1, whilst Sacchoandvanzetti could provide a solid each way bet at 25/1.

Punters will be looking to end the day on a high in the Champion Bumper and Appreciate It at 15/8 looks nailed on to do exactly that. Queens Brook is next in the betting at 7/1 which illustrates the strength of the Willie Mullins trained six year old.

