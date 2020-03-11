There’s still (possibly) plenty of football to be played this season so Mikel Arteta and Arsenal could manage to scrape a Champions League place, but this always felt like a few months for the Spaniard to bed himself in ahead of next year.

It’s clear that the squad does need some added quality in a lot of positions, but it remains to be seen how much money he will be allowed to spend.

It’s something that Arsenal have been doing for years, but they need to take chances on talented youngsters or established players who may be out of favour – it’s rare they can just go and sign a ready made top-class player.

Feyenoord attacker Orkun Kokcu has been mentioned as a target before, and according to The Daily Mail, his current boss has admitted that Arsenal are interested.

They report that Dick Advocaat has confirmed that Arsenal are looking to sign him for next season, with a transfer fee of around £23m being touted.

They do add that Arsenal had opened talks with the Dutch side last week, but it doesn’t sound like an agreement has been reached at this point.

The 19 year old has impressed this season but has only managed two goals and four assists in 22 league games, so that does suggest he might be more of a project that an immediate starter.