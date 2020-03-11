Everton reportedly missed out on the transfer of Erling Haaland a couple of years ago for what could have been an absolute bargain.

According to ESPN, the Borussia Dortmund goal machine had a trial at Everton when he was just 17 years of age, and the Premier League side could have had him for a fee of just £8.7million.

Now worth as much as £72m, according to Transfermarkt, it’s clear the Toffees really missed out on a sensational talent, with Haaland on fire in front of goal this season.

ESPN claim Everton decided to place their faith in young forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin instead, and he has, in fairness, become a key player in their first-team.

For the moment, however, he’s not in Haaland’s league, so Everton fans won’t be too happy to learn how close they came to signing a player who looks like a generational talent.

Haaland scored 28 goals in 22 games for Red Bull Salzburg earlier this season before moving to Dortmund in January, where he’s since scored 12 goals in 10 appearances.