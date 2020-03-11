Menu

‘Fabinho is rightly dropped’ – These Liverpool react to lineup vs Atletico Madrid

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to the Liverpool side that beat Bournemouth ahead of this evening’s mammoth Champions League encounter against Atletico Madrid.

Scottish star Andy Robertson is back in at left-back for James Milner. Club captain Jordan Henderson is back from injury and replaces Fabinho in the starting lineup.

Some fans seem to be concerned that Naby Keita is out of the matchday squad. The African star has struggled with injuries during his time with the Merseyside outfit.

Check out the Reds’ starting lineup below:

Here’s how some Liverpool supporters have reacted to Klopp’s teamsheet:

The Reds need to be at their absolute best to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Diego Simeone’s resilient side.

Liverpool fans will be hoping to make Anfield rock in order to create the famous tense atmosphere that has seen many of the world’s top sides crumble in the past.

Klopp will have to execute a masterplan, the Reds need to take the game to the Spanish giants, but can’t risk conceding an away goal as this will leave them needing three goals to win.

Can the Reds pull off a comeback against Simeone’s side or are their hopes of defending their Champions League title about to come to an end?

