Paris Saint-Germain’s sporting director Leonardo is reportedly eyeing up a summer move for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The French club are reportedly preparing themselves for a busy transfer window, but recruits could well depend on potential outgoings, according to ESPN, who also report on interest from Manchester United in signing Sancho.

As per the same report, Barcelona are seemingly keen to re-sign Neymar, with Real Madrid also plotting a move for Kylian Mbappe. Both forwards are the French side’s two main superstars and most notably, their two most expensive signings.

It would be a big surprise to see both players let go during the same window, but should one depart, history suggests that the big spenders would be very keen to replace them further big-name purchases.

This coincides with ESPN’s report of PSG being interested in Sancho, with the forward being regarded as one of Europe’s most prized assets in the transfer market. With sixteen goals and eighteen assists across all competitions this season, the England international continues to impress on the main stage.

Sancho certainly fits the profile of what club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi likes from his signings, as the 19-year-old has grown to become a household name in Europe. As noted by ESPN, the transfer fee and wages would not be an issue for PSG, with the club boasting some of the most lucrative financial resources across the globe.

It’s also been reported that Leonardo believes the side’s project would be a pulling factor for Sancho, who is clearly well settled in Germany. The club’s hierarchy believe that the teenager could carry on developing in France – an important factor at this stage of his career.

This story will be an interesting one to follow, particularly if both Neymar and Mbappe continue to be linked away from the French capital.

It could mean bad news for Man Utd, however, with ESPN noting how they currently look to be in the driving seat for an important deal that would show they remain one of the biggest names in European football.