Liverpool legend Jamie Redknapp is of the opinion that Jordan Henderson’s return could be a big boost for the team.

The England international sustained a hamstring injury during the first leg against Atletico Madrid a few weeks back. This saw him miss the next four matches with Liverpool losing two of them against Watford and Chelsea. However, Jurgen Klopp said yesterday that Henderson could be available for tonight’s second leg against Atleti at Anfield.

SEE MORE: Sky Sports pundit backs Liverpool to beat Atletico Madrid at Anfield

As quoted by Liverpool’s official website, the club’s manager told reporters: “Hendo is ready but what we do with that, I don’t know… or maybe I know and I don’t say!”

Redknapp said that Henderson’s return could be a massive boost for the team because of his ability to set the tempo in matches and his leadership. In his column for the Daily Mail, the former Liverpool star wrote: “Word is Jordan Henderson could be fit to face Atletico Madrid in Wednesday’s second leg at Anfield and do not underestimate the impact that would have for this team.

“The Liverpool captain, who has made a habit of lifting trophies for this club, is great at setting the tempo in games and making sure everyone is on it. He is Jurgen Klopp’s earpiece; the manager on the pitch to a certain extent. Remember the part he played in the ‘Miracle of Anfield’, when Barcelona came to Merseyside with a 3-0 lead and left as 4-0 losers?

“Henderson pushed through the pain barrier that night, playing with an injured knee. He received extensive treatment at half-time and took painkillers. But nothing was going to stop him from leading by example in a huge European clash. He will be desperate to give his all on what could be another special night at Anfield now, too. Henderson is Liverpool’s leader.”

The Liverpool captain has had a pretty good season so far, netting three goals while providing five assists in 34 appearances across all competitions so far. Apart from that, having a leader like Henderson on the pitch always helps and it’ll be a big boost for the Reds if he starts tonight.