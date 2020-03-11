The last couple of months have been a tough ride for Tottenham Hotspur.

They have suffered some big injury blows through the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn, whilst also being knocked out of the Champions League by Leipzig.

After a promising start to life in North London, things have quickly gone downhill for Jose Mourinho, who has pinned most of the blame on his team’s absences, as quoted by Sky Sports News: “We have our problems, and our problems, as you say, don’t end in injuries, but no team in the world would cope with injuries for such a long time. You can cope for some matches but not three or four months.”

Whilst the Spurs manager is not using injuries as a sole excuse, he is clearly frustrated at the limited options he has at his disposal. Moving forward, he recognises that the club will face a tough end to the season: “With the squad we’ve got at the moment, it is going to be very difficult. But we have matches to play, matches to fight. We have to be strong to cope with the limitations we have.”

Sitting seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, Champions League qualification for next season does seem unlikely for Tottenham. The club are now winless in their last six games across all competitions, the worst managerial run in Mourinho’s twenty-year career.

Up next is the Portuguese’s former club Manchester United, who will arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium full of confidence. In contrast to Spurs, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are unbeaten in eleven and will be hoping to pile more misery onto Jose’s lap.

Despite what looks to be a disappointing end to the season, Mourinho is not planning a summer overhaul of transfers. When asked if his squad needs a re-build, he replied: “I don’t think so. This summer, unless something happens during the holidays, when we start, we will have Sissoko, Kane, Son, Bergwijn, Davies so that is massive.”

Given their number of senior injuries, Tottenham fans and Mourinho are presumably ready for the season to end right now. Heading into the summer though, Jose will demand to be ending the campaign on some sort of positive note.