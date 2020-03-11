Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The England captain has established himself as one of the best marksmen in the world thanks to his performances for the North London club in the past few years. Kane has netted 181 goals for Spurs in 278 appearances across all competitions so far.

According to Goal Italy (via Tuttosport), Juventus are interested in signing the 26-year-old who is valued at the range of €150-170m. Kane has also been linked to Manchester United and Real Madrid by Goal and Don Balon respectively.

Kane is one of the best strikers on the planet and he would attract interest from Europe;s top teams. Someone of his stature would certainly want to win trophies and at 26, the England international could try to secure a transfer to a club where his chances of winning silverware is high.

Juventus could be a pretty suitable destination for Kane and provided the Bianconeri do manage to sign him, they’d certainly have a feared frontline.