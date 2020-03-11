Manchester United are reportedly ready to do ‘crazy’ things to seal the Kalidou Koulibaly transfer from Napoli this summer.

The Senegal international has been one of the finest centre-backs in world football in recent times, and it is little surprise he’s at the centre of yet more transfer speculation ahead of this summer.

Koulibaly transfer talk also dominated much of last summer, with Man Utd again mentioned as one of his main admirers, though they instead ended up signing Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

The Red Devils could still do with more investment at the back, however, with Koulibaly clearly a major upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

The latest update on the Koulibaly Man Utd situation sounds encouraging, as Sport Witness quote journalist Fabio Santini on links with a move to Old Trafford.

“As far as Kalidou Koulibaly is concerned, there is growing interest of Manchester United in the Senegalese,” Santini said.

“The English club would be willing to do crazy things for the defender.

“The Red Devils will soon present De Laurentiis with a strong offer for the player.”

It sounds like a Koulibaly transfer bid is now imminent, and MUFC fans will hope they can finally land this long-term target.