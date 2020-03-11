Napoli are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.
The Serbian international had an impressive 2018/19 with Eintracht Frankfurt and joined Los Blancos last summer. However, he hasn’t had a good season with them so far, netting two goals while providing as many assists in 24 appearances across all competitions so far.
According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Napoli are interested in signing Jovic as his transfer value has tumbled to just €45million.
The Serbian striker hasn’t been much of a regular for Real Madrid this season so far, starting in only seven matches due to the presence of Karim Benzema. Even when the 22-year-old has featured in the lineup, he hasn’t done too well.
Napoli could be in need of a striker next summer given that Dries Mertens’ contract runs out and he is yet to sign a new one, while Arkadiusz Milik is attracting interest from Arsenal and Tottenham lately, according to talkSPORT.
Provided both players leave, the Serie A side could do well to make a move for Jovic, who would have a good chance of playing more regularly under Gennaro Gattuso in a bid to regain his best form.