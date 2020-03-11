Manchester United coach Michael Carrick has reportedly been playing a key role in helping Aaron Wan-Bissaka improving the attacking side of his game.

The 22-year-old, a summer signing from Crystal Palace, has taken some time to get going for Man Utd this season, but now looks a very accomplished all-rounder at full-back, with great work both defensively and going forward.

It was in the latter area that Wan-Bissaka initially looked a little behind some of the game’s best current full-backs like Liverpool pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, but he’s showing signs of catching up.

According to The Athletic, Carrick has been leading special coaching drills with both Wan-Bissaka and young left-back Brandon Williams, which seems to have played a key role in the former Palace man’s development.

United fans will be pleased to see a club legend like Carrick making a positive impact now that he’s moved into coaching.

It’s also encouraging that this means so many players have the potential to improve under this regime, despite some initial doubts about the setup under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.