According to the Sun, Manchester United are set to increase Dan James’ wage to £50,000-a-week summer, with the Red Devils impressed with the winger’s first season at Old Trafford.

The Sun claim that the Welshman’s current deal is worth £35,000-a-week. As per BBC Sport, the Manchester outfit parted with £15m to sign the ace from Swansea last summer.

The report adds that the winger’s contract also includes bonuses related to goals and assists, trophies and Champions League qualification.

James has made 36 appearances this season, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

More Stories / Latest News Former Juventus ace slams Sarri for 20 second phone call that effectively ended his time in Turin Barcelona outcast drops hint about where he will play next season Video: Chilean side Colo-Colo take to the field with DOGS as mascots to raise adoption awareness

James is certainly a raw talent, but it looks as though the youngster is developing nicely. The Wales international has managed to establish himself as an important first-team player in his first season.

The ace’s lightning-fast pace makes the Red Devils a real threat on the counter-attack. James’ end product could definitely improve but his start to life at Old Trafford is encouraging.

Does the ace deserve a pay-rise?