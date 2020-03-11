Jose Mourinho is currently on the worst run of his managerial career after Tottenham’s defeat against RB Leipzig dumped them out of the Champions League last night.

As noted in the tweet below from ESPN, the Portuguese tactician has now gone six games in a row without a win for the first time ever in his long managerial career.

Jose Mourinho has gone six straight matches without a win for the first time in his managerial career. pic.twitter.com/KGVAniSi7q — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 10, 2020

This is pretty remarkable from Mourinho, who truly seems to be on the way down as a leading managerial figure at the highest level of the game.

It’s been clear for some time now that the self-styled Special One is no longer someone who can guarantee all the big trophy wins like he used to, with the trouble really starting in his final season at Chelsea.

Still, even that year Mourinho managed to avoid a run quite as bad as this, with his Blues side making an awful start to that campaign before he was finally sacked after a defeat at Leicester City in December that left the club in 16th place, just a point above the relegation zone.

That Chelsea team only went five games in a row without a win in all competitions, and Mourinho has now out-done that terrible form with Spurs.

Here’s this record-breaking run of games in full:

Tottenham 0-1 RB Leipzig – 19 Feb

Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham – 22 Feb

Tottenham 2-3 Wolves – 1 Mar

Tottenham 1-1 Norwich* – 4 Mar

Burnley 1-1 Tottenham – 7 Mar

RB Leipzig 3-0 Tottenham – 10 Mar