Menu

“Nowhere near good enough”: These Liverpool fans turn on ace after mistakes gift win to Atletico Madrid

Liverpool FC
Posted by

While Atletico Madrid always looked like a good defensive match up for Liverpool, you had to think this tie was done when Roberto Firmino pounced to put Liverpool 2-0 up on the night.

Atletico Madrid have always had a magnificent number 9 until recently, but goals have been hard to come by and most fans would’ve fancied Liverpool to see it out.

Things were completely turned on their head after a quickfire Llorente double put Atletico back in control, and it’s an especially tough loss for Liverpool to take.

READ MORE: Video: Furious Jurgen Klopp snaps at fans for trying to shake his hand amid Coronavirus fears

It also makes you wonder about their decision to approach the FA Cup in such a disrespectful way – the Premier League is sewn up so there’s really not a great deal left to play for.

It’s important to try an keep things in perspective, this will go down as one of the greatest domestic teams in the English game, but it would be easy to see why many of their fans might be feeling hollow after this one.

A result like this will always prompt anger from plenty of the support, and it looks like Adrian will be the recipient of a lot of it tonight:

The second choice keeper certainly should’ve done better with the first goal but possibly also with the second, so it’s easy to see why he might get the blame.

It’s also easy to make comparisons with Karius after his mistakes cost Liverpool in the Champions League a few years ago, but it should be noted that they had plenty of chances to score more so it’s not totally Adrians fault.

 

More Stories Adrian