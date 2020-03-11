“Nowhere near good enough”: These Liverpool fans turn on ace after mistakes gift win to Atletico Madrid

While Atletico Madrid always looked like a good defensive match up for Liverpool, you had to think this tie was done when Roberto Firmino pounced to put Liverpool 2-0 up on the night.

Atletico Madrid have always had a magnificent number 9 until recently, but goals have been hard to come by and most fans would’ve fancied Liverpool to see it out.

Things were completely turned on their head after a quickfire Llorente double put Atletico back in control, and it’s an especially tough loss for Liverpool to take.

It also makes you wonder about their decision to approach the FA Cup in such a disrespectful way – the Premier League is sewn up so there’s really not a great deal left to play for.

It’s important to try an keep things in perspective, this will go down as one of the greatest domestic teams in the English game, but it would be easy to see why many of their fans might be feeling hollow after this one.

A result like this will always prompt anger from plenty of the support, and it looks like Adrian will be the recipient of a lot of it tonight:

Bad night after a great performance, Athletico are dire to wat ch and add nothing to comp , Adrian nowhere near good enough for this level — Declan fabio obrien (@fabster9) March 11, 2020

It goes to show how much we need Alisson in goal our second choice is horrible, the writing as been on the wall since Adrian came in with mistakes costing us in other games. #YNWA #LFC — Dave in real life (@grifted) March 11, 2020

Yeah Adrian mistakes cost us. — Tommy (@CotteeTom) March 11, 2020

I don’t even know how these players will feel after this game when they see Adrian. — Cyprian (@DamianEd_) March 11, 2020

Can’t be too mad tonight. Excellent performance and on another day we score 5. The game changed on the Adrian error. — Akki (@Akki_SwagMan) March 11, 2020

Life sucked out the tie with that first Adrian error. Unfortunately 2nd choice keepers aren’t that good! — Richard Socks (@SocksyBeast) March 11, 2020

Honeymoon phase is over with Adrian. So many stupid mistakes — Z?K (@IAmZak) March 11, 2020

The second choice keeper certainly should’ve done better with the first goal but possibly also with the second, so it’s easy to see why he might get the blame.

It’s also easy to make comparisons with Karius after his mistakes cost Liverpool in the Champions League a few years ago, but it should be noted that they had plenty of chances to score more so it’s not totally Adrians fault.