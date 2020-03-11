Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could reportedly be set to sign a new contract with the club due to the arrival of Bruno Fernandes.

After months of speculation linking the Frenchman away from the club, Pogba now sees his ‘long-term future’ at Old Trafford, following ‘growing belief’ that United can get back to where they desire to be, according to the Daily Mail.

As per the same report, the 26-year-old has been impressed by new recruit Fernandes, who has clearly added some much-needed creativity back into the side. The Portuguese international has quickly established himself as a starter in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s eleven, with Pogba now keen to strike up a partnership with the playmaker.

Such news will no doubt be welcomed by United fans, who have been equally impressed with Fernandes’ start. The new signing has showcased his attributes inside the final third, potentially relieving some of the creative responsibilities from Pogba’s shoulders.

The Daily Mail report that the Frenchman is now keen to commit to the club, with a deal that could take his weekly wages up to £400,000. This is a significant increase on his current contract that sees him earn £300,000 a week, which expires in two years’ time.

They also cite Champions League qualification as an important factor behind this potential renewal, something that has looked increasingly more possible over recent weeks.

United are unbeaten in their last eleven matches and now sit just three points behind Chelsea in fifth position. The momentum looks to be with Solskjaer’s side though and they have a relatively favourable run-in with their fixtures ahead.

Champions League qualification and a new contract for Pogba would no doubt be quite the happy ending to the season for Manchester United.