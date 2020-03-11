Barcelona are reportedly open to letting midfielder Ivan Rakitic seal a transfer to Juventus this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Catalan giants want around €50million for Rakitic, but could also be open to a swap deal with Juve, with Douglas Costa mentioned as one possible option.

Rakitic has been a key player for Barca for some time now, but he’s not played as regularly this season and may be past his peak.

It’s little surprise then that a move to Serie A could be beckoning for the Croatia international, who might benefit from the slower pace of the game in the Italian top flight.

It could also be a fine deal for Barcelona to land Costa in exchange, with the Brazilian winger long looking one of the trickiest wide-players in Europe.

Costa has had his fitness troubles for Juventus in recent times, however, so there would be some risk in bringing him to the Nou Camp as well.

Either way, Barcelona seem likely to make a number of changes this summer after a disappointing season in which they’ve had to change their manager and don’t necessarily look like winning the big prizes of La Liga or the Champions League, barring a big turnaround in form.