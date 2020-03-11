Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Nabil Fekir.

The French international joined Real Betis from Lyon last summer and has featured in 23 matches for them across all competitions this season so far, netting seven goals while providing six assists.

According to Spanish magazine Don Balon, Real Madrid are interested in signing the 26-year-old who has a release clause of €90 million.

Fekir has had a pretty decent season with Betis so far and his recent performances have been really impressive. The World Cup winner produced a fine display against Real Madrid a few days back and provided an assist in an eventual 2-1 win for Rubi’s side. Provided he maintains his form, there’s a good chance he could be included in France’s squad for Euro 2020.

Real Madrid have a number of decent attacking options at their disposal so it seems highly unlikely that they will make a move for Fekir. Even if they do, it’d be best for the 26-year-old to not make a move as he wouldn’t receive ample first-team opportunities.