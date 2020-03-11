Menu

(Photo) Red Bull troll Tottenham over Champions League exit

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Red Bull have brutally trolled Tottenham after RB Leipzig dumped the club out of the Champions League in their last-16 match last night.

The Bundesliga outfit, one of a number of football teams owned by the Austrian energy drink, tweeted this little reference to Tottenham’s north London rivals Arsenal below…

The phrase “North London is red” is often a taunt used by Arsenal fans against Spurs, and in this case Red Bull have cleverly used it to reference their own brand.

Tottenham lost 4-0 on aggregate to exit the Champions League early this season, despite having made their first ever final less than a year ago.