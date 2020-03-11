Remarkable Alvaro Morata stat highlights Roberto Firmino’s troubles at Anfield this season

You can always debate if a stat is meaningless or meaningful, but there’s no doubt that this is surprising.

Liverpool have been revered this season for their relentless attacking style and the amount of goals they score. Roberto Firmino is the guy who leads the line most weeks, so you would think he would be banging them in regularly at Anfield.

It turns out that his goal against Atletico Madrid tonight was his first home goal of the season. Alvaro Morata has also taken a lot of criticism at Atletico Madrid this season, although it’s less of a surprise to find out it’s his first Anfield goal of the season:

Alvaro Morata has scored as many goals at Anfield this season as Roberto Firmino (1). He has played 20 minutes there. ? pic.twitter.com/ogKc8iubZj — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 11, 2020

Liverpool fans will rightfully point to that and say it hasn’t stopped them from racing their way to the Premier League title, but it’s just astonishing to think a player like Firmino hasn’t scored that many at home.

Most fans would’ve expected Liverpool to win tonight so the fall out may be painful as rival fans take a rare opportunity to gloat, but this is one of those times where it’s actually an interesting stat that’s emerged.