Borussia Dortmund are reportedly resigned to losing Jadon Sancho in this summer’s transfer window in what could be a boost for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are said to be front-runners in the pursuit of Sancho as he looks set to move for around £100million this summer, according to ESPN.

However, the report explains that United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and his negotiating team are viewed as liabilities in the way they do business.

ESPN explain that Man Utd have often allowed negotiations to drag on for too long, with the recent signings of the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire all taking a surprisingly long time to complete, even if they got there in the end.

With an in-demand talent like Sancho, United might not get away with that, with ESPN also linking Paris Saint-Germain as admirers of the England international.

MUFC fans will hope their club can get their act together and conclude this important deal, with Sancho looking a generational talent who could play a key role in helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer get his side back to where they want to be.

The 19-year-old looks like he’d be a clear upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Daniel James in the attacking midfield department, and at his age he could be a great servant for United for the next decade or more.