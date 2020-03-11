Video: Jose Mourinho involved in bizarre exchange with reporter following Tottenham’s Champions League exit

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was involved in a genuinely bizarre exchange with a journalist after his side crashed out of the Champions League last night.

Watch the video below as one reporter approaches Mourinho to assure him he shouldn’t worry and that the season will be fine.

A reporter tells a deflated Jose Mourinho to “cheer up, it’s going to be okay” after Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League elimination. ?#THFC | @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/gdpZbOgVrv — THFCReport (@THFCReports) March 10, 2020

Mourinho looks genuinely taken aback, and it is pretty surreal viewing, if we’re honest.

If you look closely, the journalist also seems to be filming Mourinho on his phone as he talks to him, and we’re really not sure quite what’s going on here…