Video: Alvaro Morata’s late goal seals Atletico Madrid win against Liverpool

Liverpool FC
In the final minute of extra time during Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, Alvaro Morata bagged a goal on the counter-attack.

Super sub Marcos Llorente picked up the ball on the halfway line and played a one-two with Morata before sending the striker through on goal with a pinpoint through ball.

Morata charged towards goal and drilled the ball into the back of the net with a superb left-footed finish.

Diego Simeone’s side were like a new team once extra-time started, Los Rojiblancos picked the Reds apart on the counter.

Take a look at the former Chelsea striker’s fine finish below:

Pictures from RMC Sport.

